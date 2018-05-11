Police in Liverpool are appealing for CCTV and camera phone footage of an incident outside Anfield football stadium that left Irishman Sean Cox in a critical condition in hospital.

Two Italian men have been charged and remain in custody over the alleged assault - which happened shortly before Liverpool's Champions League semi final against AS Roma on April 24th.

Mr Cox, who had travelled to Merseyside for the match, has undergone surgery in the weeks since and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

This morning, investigators appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information relating to the incident - especially CCTV or mobile footage.

They are particularly interested in anything that may help identify a third man suspected of being involved in the assault.

We're appealing for CCTV & camera phone footage filmed around Anfield from 7-7.45pm on 24 April before @LFC v @ASRomaEN, following an assault which left Sean Cox in a critical condition. Please send footage to: Anfield.Incident@merseyside.pnn.police.uk https://t.co/vzoFchwnCD pic.twitter.com/12YNZ1e9E7 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) May 11, 2018

"Sean Cox remains in hospital in a critical condition at Walton Neurological Centre," said Detective Inspector Paul Speight.

"Our thoughts are very much with his family, who are going through an extremely tough time, and we want to bring anyone responsible to justice.

"We have studied CCTV footage and have spoken to a number of witnesses, and I want to thank the people who have already come forward for their ongoing support.

"We know there were a number of people filming on camera phones before and after the incident, and we are very keen to hear from them and view the footage, as it could prove vital to our investigation of this incident."

Anyone who was filming or has access to CCTV footage in the area around Anfield between 7pm and 7.45pm is asked to send the footage to Anfield.Incident@merseyside.pnn.police.uk.

You can also contact police directly through Twitter, Facebook or by phone.