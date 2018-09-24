Metallica are to play Slane Castle next year.

They're bringing their World Wired show to Slane on June 8th, 2019.

It'll be their first Irish gig in a decade. The concert is subject to licence.

Tickets from 89.50 will go on sale this Friday September 28th at 10.00am.

🚨 Slane 2019🚨@Metallica have today confirmed they're bringing their WorldWired Tour to @slanecastle on Saturday 8 June. #Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am https://t.co/gWDS2UzUrS pic.twitter.com/e17TtDDBXg — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) September 24, 2018

While a limited number of 750 Black Tickets will be available for €598.

Black Ticket holders can choose the show(s) they want to see, and make an online reservation no less than 48 hours before the gig.