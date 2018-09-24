Metallica To Play Slane Next June
Metallica are to play Slane Castle next year.
They're bringing their World Wired show to Slane on June 8th, 2019.
It'll be their first Irish gig in a decade. The concert is subject to licence.
Tickets from 89.50 will go on sale this Friday September 28th at 10.00am.
🚨 Slane 2019🚨@Metallica have today confirmed they're bringing their WorldWired Tour to @slanecastle on Saturday 8 June. #Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am https://t.co/gWDS2UzUrS pic.twitter.com/e17TtDDBXg— Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) September 24, 2018
While a limited number of 750 Black Tickets will be available for €598.
Black Ticket holders can choose the show(s) they want to see, and make an online reservation no less than 48 hours before the gig.