Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae is the latest victim of bike theft in Dublin.

The Kerry TD left his bike unlocked outside the Passport Office earlier today, and it was gone when he came out.

Deputy Healy-Rae took to social media to issue a warning to the 'horrible thief':

It's estimated between 15 and 20 bikes are stolen in the city every day.

The Kerry TD reported the crime which he says will add to the daily and annual statistics.

He believes whoever is responsible will have 'no luck'.

Deputy Healy-Rae said: "The one message that has to go to people who do these type of crimes... there's only a certain amount you can say, but I'll put it to you this way: they'll have no luck for engaging in this type of behaviour."

He admitted he made it easy for potential thieves today, but pledged he wouldn't make the same mistake again.

He said: "At least I'll put them to the trouble of using a lock cutter or a saw or something... [today] I couldn't have made it any more easier for them, unless I put a big sign up on it saying 'please steal me today'".