A third of millennials won’t go to the National Ploughing Championships because they fear the smell of cow dung.

Over 300,000 visitors are expected to attend the Europe’s largest outdoor event when it kicks off tomorrow.

But a new survey from Lottoland shows that one in three adults, aged 18-24, refuse to attend the agricultural event of the year because of the smells onsite.

According to the poll, 74 per cent of those surveyed said they had never been to the Ploughing Championships.

