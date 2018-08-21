New figures suggest there are more mobile device connections the planet than people.

Bank My Cell data has found that there are 8.7 billion mobile connections - against a population of 7.6 billion people.

It says 65% of the world's population are unique mobile subscribers - at five billion.

But the data says not every person in the world has a mobile device.

Source: Bank My Cell

It refers to mobile connections that come from people with multiple devices, and a fraction with dual SIM's or other devices like cars.

GSMA real-time intelligence data shows 66.70% of the world’s population are now unique mobile subscribers.

While smartphone penetration data is ranked by the number of users within each market.

China leads on smartphone penetration, with half their population scoring the most smartphone users at 775 million.

Source: Bank My Cell

The United Arab Emirates has the highest penetration rate - with 82.2% of its population owning a smartphone.

Whereas Bangladesh has the lowest user to population ratio, at 5.40%.