Almost 80% of approved mental health centres were using physical restraint in 2016.

The Mental Health Commission says 5,000 cases of restrictive practices were reported to them over the course of that year alone.

This report from the Mental Health Commission shows that there was a 4% increase in physical restraint and seclusion practices from 2015 to 2016 up from 75% to 79%.

It also revealed that more men then women were physically restrained, and 90% of all episodes are said to have lasted less than 15 minutes.

The HSE Community Healthcare Organisations with the highest rate of episodes of physical restraint per population was CHO 3: Clare, Limerick, North Tipperary/East Limerick.