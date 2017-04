A 53 year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in Co Tipperary.

His motorcycle was involved in a crash with a 4-by-4 vehicle at Annagh Cross near Birr at around 12.30pm.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency services, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the 4-by-4 was uninjured.

The road is closed to traffic while Gardai carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses.