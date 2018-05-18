The body was found in a disused house during a search for missing Anastasia (Ana) Kriegel

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 14-year-old girl in Dublin.

Detectives believe remains found in a disused house on the Clonee Road in the Lucan area yesterday are those of missing teenager Anastasia (Ana) Kriegel.

The teenager was last seen at St Catherine's Park on Monday, near the disused house.

Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The body was found at around 1pm on Thursday by gardaí conducting a search for Ana.

Ana's school in Leixlip, where she was a first-year student, released a statement this morning:

Image: Anastasia Kriegel

Superintendent John Gordon from Lucan Garda Station has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He called on anyone with information to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-666-7300 or Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.