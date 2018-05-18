A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 14-year-old girl in Dublin.

Detectives believe remains found in a disused house on the Clonee Road in the Lucan area yesterday are those of missing teenager Anastasia (Ana) Kriegel.

The teenager was last seen at St Catherine's Park on Monday, near the disused house.

Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The body was found at around 1pm on Thursday by gardaí conducting a search for Ana.

Ana's school in Leixlip, where she was a first-year student, released a statement this morning:

We learned yesterday (17th May 2018) of the death of Anastasia Kriegel. May she Rest in Peace. This is a terrible tragedy for the Kriegel family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by Anastasia's death. Our deepest sympathy to Anastasia’s family and friends. — Confey College (@confeycollege) May 18, 2018

Image: Anastasia Kriegel

Superintendent John Gordon from Lucan Garda Station has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardai are treating the discovery of a body during a search for a missing teenager in Lucan as suspicious. Supt. John Gordon made this appeal this evening: pic.twitter.com/3H252z1cs5 — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) May 17, 2018

He called on anyone with information to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-666-7300 or Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.