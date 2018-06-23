Netflix says it has fired its head of communications because he used the 'N-word' in discussions with staff.

Jonathan Friedland has admitted he was insensitive in speaking with his team about words that offend in comedy.

The streaming service says he showed unacceptably low racial awareness and sensitivity that's not in line with its values.

Jonathan Friedland worked for the streaming service for seven years and used the slur twice during discussions with colleagues.

He says he feels awful about the distress caused.