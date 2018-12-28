New York Night Sky Turns Bright Blue After Electrical Blast
An explosion at a power plant turned the New York skyline electric blue last night.
New Yorkers reported the night sky being turned "as bright as day".
Blue lights over the New York/La Guardia/Astoria skies.....that suddenly...in a beat...stoped. #nyc #blue #lights #aliens pic.twitter.com/LlRP1zsVTs— Alexandra Sjoberg (@alexx2a77) December 28, 2018
The NYPD said there was "no evidence of extra terrestrial activity".
They confirmed that the extraordinary lighting was caused by a transformer explosion at a plant in Queens.
The incident led to power outages at LaGuardia Airport.
There was a brief electrical fire at our substation on 20th Avenue & 32nd Street in Astoria this evening, which caused a transmission dip in the area. All power lines serving the area are in service and the system is stable. Photo: Michael Friedl, New York Times pic.twitter.com/vq2Ao46rhk— Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 28, 2018
Emergency services attended the scene of the blast, and authorities confirmed the fire had been dealt with.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo explained: "Fortunately, it appears no one was injured in the incident, and I commend first responders for their swift response."