The NYPD stressed there was "no evidence of extraterrestrial activity"

An explosion at a power plant turned the New York skyline electric blue last night.

New Yorkers reported the night sky being turned "as bright as day".

The NYPD said there was "no evidence of extra terrestrial activity".

They confirmed that the extraordinary lighting was caused by a transformer explosion at a plant in Queens.

The incident led to power outages at LaGuardia Airport.

Emergency services attended the scene of the blast, and authorities confirmed the fire had been dealt with.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo explained: "Fortunately, it appears no one was injured in the incident, and I commend first responders for their swift response." 

 