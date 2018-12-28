An explosion at a power plant turned the New York skyline electric blue last night.

New Yorkers reported the night sky being turned "as bright as day".

The NYPD said there was "no evidence of extra terrestrial activity".

They confirmed that the extraordinary lighting was caused by a transformer explosion at a plant in Queens.

The incident led to power outages at LaGuardia Airport.

There was a brief electrical fire at our substation on 20th Avenue & 32nd Street in Astoria this evening, which caused a transmission dip in the area. All power lines serving the area are in service and the system is stable. Photo: Michael Friedl, New York Times pic.twitter.com/vq2Ao46rhk — Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 28, 2018

Emergency services attended the scene of the blast, and authorities confirmed the fire had been dealt with.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo explained: "Fortunately, it appears no one was injured in the incident, and I commend first responders for their swift response."