British Prime Minister Theresa May's warning no Brexit is now more likely than the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

In a last-ditch attempt to convince MPs to back her plan, she'll say trust in politics will suffer "catastrophic harm" if the referendum result isn't acted on.

Addressing workers at a factory in the English city of Stoke-on-Trent, Mrs May will also say that if the referendum result is not honoured people's faith in politics will suffer "catastrophic harm".

When the people are asked to decide something, their response carries a "profound significance", she will add.

Speaking the day before UK MPs vote on the withdrawal agreement, she'll claim that some in Westminster will use "every device available to them" to "delay or even stop Brexit".

Mrs May now believes, Downing Street said, that "based on the evidence of the last week", MPs managing to block Brexit is more likely than the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

The UK is set to leave the bloc by default on March 29th.