No criminal charges will be brought over the death of Prince from an overdose.

The announcement closes Minnesota state's two-year investigation into how the singer died.

Attorney Mark Metz says the evidence shows Prince thought he was taking a drug called Vicodin, not fentanyl.

He told reporters: "Law enforcement was unable to determine the source of the counterfeit Vicodin laced with fentanyl.

"Without probable cause and no identified suspect, the Carver County Attorney's Office cannot file any criminal charges involving the death of Prince."

Officials are said to have found “no sinister motive, intent or conspiracy to murder Prince".

Prince died on April 21st 2016 after being found unconscious at his home at Paisley Park in Minnesota.

It has been confirmed that the musician had an "exceedingly high" level of fentanyl in his body when he died.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Minnesota doctor Michael Schulenberg - who was accused of illegally prescribing opioids to Prince a week before his death, with the prescriptions allegedly in the name of a friend of the musician - has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal case.

The doctor did not admit liability in the case - but lawyers said he agreed to the settlement to avoid any litigation.