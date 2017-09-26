Having glass of bubbly while you get a blow dry could soon be a thing of the past.

New legislation is being proposed which will stop the supply of alcohol where it is being offered for free.

The growing trend sees Gin and Tonics or glasses of prosecco offered alongside the traditional teas coffees.

The Public Health Bill also plans to tackle so called 'bottomless brunches', and cut price deals.

Kim Buckley has this report:





The forthcoming Public Health Bill includes regulations which ban the supply of alcohol for free.

It also proposes to tackle so called 'bottomless prosecco brunches' and targeted promotions like 'Welfare Wednesday' and Leaving Cert deals.

Health Minister Simon Harris hopes the laws will be passed by the end of the year.

Getting scalped? We teamed up with @SugarDaddyIE, @PaulMacSpecial, and Cut Throat Barbars (Galway) to serve up Prizefight before your shave. pic.twitter.com/FRLp3S7H8L — PrizefightWhiskey (@PrizefightWhsky) August 14, 2017



