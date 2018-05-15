No campaigners have defended the use of Down syndrome children on their posters ahead of the abortion referendum.



Yesterday, Health Minister Simon Harris said the use of the images were ‘upsetting’ and that disability won’t be grounds for abortion if the 8th amendment is repealed.



However, the Love Both campaign denies this, saying there are no such guarantees in the proposed legislation.

Spokesperson Cora Sherlock says: 'Down syndrome can be detected before the 12 weeks under which this legislation will allow abortion for any reason to take place, so there's no doubt about the fact that a vote for repeal would lead to discrimination against babies that are diagnosed with down syndrome in the womb.'