Protests are planned across Northern Ireland later over its lack of a devolved administration.

It's now equalled Belgium's peacetime record for the longest period without a government.

The powersharing executive collapsed 589 days ago - and no date for new talks has been announced.

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster wants things to get moving:

"If Sinn Fein continues with the boycott of the Assembly and the Executive then the Secretary of State is going to have to take decisions for the betterment of Northern Ireland. We cannot continue without a government in Northern Ireland."

The SDLP leader says it's 'embarrassing' that Northern Ireland's set to break the world record.

The Irish and British governments have said there will be a new round of talks in autumn in an attempt to restore power-sharing.

The leader of the SDLP Colum Eastwood says there a responsibility on both governments to address the issues:

"We've spent nearly 19 months arguing about whose fault this is, my view is no number of meetings between Sinn Fein and the DUP are going to resolve the issue. It now needs the two governments. They are the co-guarantors of our peace process and the Good Friday Agreement - they need to step in."