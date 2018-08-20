There's been a drop in insurance claims in the first seven months of the year.

The Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) says it believes this is because of a strategy it introduced for fighting fraud.

The MIBI was set up to provide compensation to victims of accidents involving uninsured or untraced vehicles.

Over the January to July period this year, the MIBI received a total of 1,572 claims - a drop of 144 when compared to the same period in 2017.

Last year the group introduced a plan to make it "as difficult as possible" for fraudulent claims to succeed.

This included measures to put the full weight of its resources behind investigating suspicious claims, working with the Gardaí to look into these cases as well as legally contesting such claims and bringing them to trial.

Source: MIBI

The MIBI says it received fewer claims from 18 of the 26 counties.

The largest drop in number of claims came from Louth with 34 fewer received by the end of July, followed by Dublin (a drop of 33) and Kildare (drop of 17).

The largest percentage drop was in Roscommon which had a 41% reduction, followed by Louth (down 40%), Leitrim (down 38%) and Cavan (down 34%).

Of the eight counties which recorded an increase, the largest was in Laois which recorded eight additional claims in comparison with 2017.