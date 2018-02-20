It follows recent mass shootings

Gun owners across America are destroying their weapons in support of a movement called 'one less gun' in the wake of the recent shootings.

It comes as the White House has given its first hint that President Trump would support tightening the rules on gun ownership.

Changes could improve background checks on people wanting to buy weapons.



Students at the Florida high school where 17 people were shot dead last week have come together for a candlelit vigil.

They're also campaigning stronger gun control laws, with calls for a nationwide march to take place next month.