Gun owners across America are destroying their weapons in support of a movement called 'one less gun' in the wake of the recent shootings.

It comes as the White House has given its first hint that President Trump would support tightening the rules on gun ownership.

Changes could improve background checks on people wanting to buy weapons.

ONE LESS: Scott Pappalardo owned his AR-15 rifle for more than 30 years. He even has a Second Amendment tattoo on his arm. This weekend, he destroyed his gun “to make sure this weapon will never be able to take a life.” https://t.co/BTz7oiYizw pic.twitter.com/lD8hHOsiX6 — ABC News (@ABC) February 20, 2018





"The only way that I can know for sure that this gun will never hurt anyone is if it doesn't exist."



Connecticut resident Amanda Meyer is the latest gun owner to destroy her weapon in support of the "one less gun" movement in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Florida. pic.twitter.com/o49ePCKq5q — ABC News (@ABC) February 20, 2018





Students at the Florida high school where 17 people were shot dead last week have come together for a candlelit vigil.

They're also campaigning stronger gun control laws, with calls for a nationwide march to take place next month.