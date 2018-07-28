There was a time when nearly every farm in Ireland had a Ferguson 20.

But today the 'farmer's friend' is taking on a new mission.

Kilkenny man Paul Palmer from Ballyouskill is setting off from Kilkenny Castle at noon today - to travel solo around the 32 counties of Ireland on his 63 year old vintage tractor.

Paul says he's plenty of faith in his 63 year old Ferguson 20;

"Well I'm hoping to travel the 32 counties of Ireland north and south, in my little Ferguson 20 grey tractor in aid of The Irish Kidney Association to try and generate awareness about organ donation - that's my main aim."