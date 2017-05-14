Eurovision voting sparked English councillor's Twitter rant

A Conservative politician in the UK has been suspended from his local council over a racist and anti-Irish tweet.

Nick Harrington's post came after Ireland gave the UK "nul points" during last night's Eurovision vote.


The Warwick district councillor tweeted: "Thanks Ireland. You can keep your f-king gypsies. Hard border coming folks!"

Confirming Cllr Harrington's suspension, the leader of Warwick District Council Andrew Mobbs said he found Mr Harrington's comments completely unacceptable and that an investigation is to be launched into the incident.

The tweet sparked a backlash on social media, with at least one user saying they would report him to police for hate speech and others demanding his resignation.




 

The councillor now appears to have deleted his Twitter account. 