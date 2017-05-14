A Conservative politician in the UK has been suspended from his local council over a racist and anti-Irish tweet.



Nick Harrington's post came after Ireland gave the UK "nul points" during last night's Eurovision vote.

Warwick Tory Cllr Nick Harrington tweets offensive comment about gypsies and a 'hard border' because Ireland gave UK no points at Eurovision pic.twitter.com/P29yIpdVK7 — Scott Nelson (@SocialistVoice) May 14, 2017



The Warwick district councillor tweeted: "Thanks Ireland. You can keep your f-king gypsies. Hard border coming folks!"

Confirming Cllr Harrington's suspension, the leader of Warwick District Council Andrew Mobbs said he found Mr Harrington's comments completely unacceptable and that an investigation is to be launched into the incident.



The tweet sparked a backlash on social media, with at least one user saying they would report him to police for hate speech and others demanding his resignation.





@garydunion @mapduliand Dear @theresa_may could you let the world know what action you will be taking against racist @Conservatives councillor Nick Harrington? — Biggles The Saboteur (@Bi99le5) May 14, 2017





Can you please expel Nick Harrington from the Tory Party and make a statement saying you in no way support his views please ? @CCHQPress pic.twitter.com/7GbiiGrtWn — Jon Harding (@jphjoh) May 14, 2017





@Sam_BTT @WomenDefyHate Nick Harrington is a magistrate. This is how you make a complaint about a magistrate's behaviour, language, conduct.https://t.co/DG9A6Es4X6 — lanky (@lankytrollop) May 14, 2017





The councillor now appears to have deleted his Twitter account.