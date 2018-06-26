Drew Harris, who is currently the Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI, has been appointed as the new Garda Commissioner.

Mr Harris will take over the role in September for a five year period, and will be paid a salary of €250,000.

He'll take over from Dónall Ó Cualáin, who has been serving as the Acting Commissioner since Noirín O'Sullivan announced her retirement last year.

The new commissioner's appointment comes after an international recruitment process.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says Mr Harris' appointment will "come at a critical time" for the force, as it will coincide with a major report from the Commission on the Future of Policing.

Minister Flanagan said: “I am confident that Drew Harris has the necessary ability and vital policing, security and change management experience required.

"He will bring these talents to his leadership of An Garda Síochána - one of our most important institutions of state - along with a commitment to serving the public in the best tradition of the gardaí."

He added: “I very much look forward to working with Drew on our shared objective of ensuring the security of the State and the safety of the public."