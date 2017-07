Paul Murphy has accused the Taoiseach of defaming him - and is to make an official complaint to the Dáil authorities.

He says Leo Varadkar accused him of criminal behaviour in the Dáil on Wednesday - and is also complaining about four other Fine Gael TDs.

The claims come in a letter to be delivered to the Leinster House authorities today.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly has seen an early draft: