People are being urged urge to conserve water, despite some rainfall.

Irish Water say many raw water resources around the country are significantly depleted - and continuing to drop.

In the greater Dublin area, around 600,000 people are affected by restrictions.

While some 24,000 people across 22 water supply schemes around the country are experiencing a restricted or intermittent supply.

This includes Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick and Offaly.

Image: FrankHoermann/SVEN SIMON/DPA/PA Images

Kate Gannon from Irish Water says: "Raw water resources are significantly depleted and continue to drop.

"In the absence of significant rainfall amounts, Irish Water continues to be concerned about the water resources into August and September.

"Water conservation efforts by Irish Water, the local authorities and our customers need to continue at their current levels."

The utility says it's "continuously monitoring" supply and demand levels.