People who rent out their homes on AirBnb could soon face restrictions on how many days they can do so.

The government is looking at ways at clamping down on short term lettings in areas where there's a housing shortage.

According to the Irish Independent an expert group tasked with regulating the sector is to recommend a licensing system.

A recent Daft dot ie report showed that of the available properties to rent in Dublin, over half were being let out to tourists on sites like Air bnb.

The holiday letting site claimed the survey made misleading assumptions about its community.