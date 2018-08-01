The person behind the Bloggers Unveiled Instagram account says they no longer want to be involved in the page.

A post this morning thanked followers for the support but said that the baying for blood makes them sick and they do not want someone's blood on their hands.

It was originally set up to expose questionable practices of some bloggers but has come under fire after some received abuse and harassment.

The account now appears to have been removed from Instagram.

TodayFM spoke exclusively to the person behind Bloggers Unveiled back in May about why they set up the account and what they hoped to achieve.

