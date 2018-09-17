Peter Casey has secured support from two local councils today - meaning he's half way to getting on the ballot paper for October's presidential election.

The businessman received support from Kerry and Clare County Councils, and will need two more councils to back him to run.

He'll be attending Limerick and Tipperary councils tomorrow.

Earlier, artist Kevin Sharkey withdrew from the Presidential race.

In a statement on Twitter, he said he 'no longer wants to be part of the farce' and will now focus on his new collection of paintings.

There are a number of other hopefuls still trying to get on the ballot paper - including journalist Gemma O'Doherty.

Gavin Duffy, Sean Gallagher, President Michael D Higgins, Joan Freeman and Liadh Ní Riada have already secured their nominations.