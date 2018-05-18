The Cuban president says it's feared many people have died in a plane crash.

A Boeing 737 came down shortly after take-off from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport.

Local media says it happened on Friday morning local time.

Rescue and search workers on the site where a Cuban airliner with 104 passengers on board plummeted into a field just after takeoff from the international airport in Havana | Image: Andrea Rodriguez/AP/Press Association Images

It's thought 104 passengers and nine crew members were on board.

Witnesses reported seeing a thick column of smoke rising over the crash site.

Reports claim three survivors have been found in a critical condition.