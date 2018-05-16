The Irish playwright Tom Murphy has died at the age of 83.

The Galway man was associated with the Druid Theatre and is known for works including A Whistle in the Dark and Bailegangaire.

President Michael D. Higgins has been paying tribute, saying that Tom Murphy's contribution to Irish theatre is immeasurable and outstanding.

Statement by President Higgins on the death of Tom Murphy:https://t.co/ANSqyTL0zy pic.twitter.com/9pyv8ITxgH — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) May 15, 2018





