Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly are to have their salaries cut by almost £14,000.

The Assembly hasn't sat since the Stormont executive collapsed in January of last year.

The salary cut applies to politicians only, and civil servants will not be affected.

Northern Secretary Karen Bradley says payments will be reduced to members because they're not performing all their functions.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley MP has delivered an Oral Statement to the House of Commons: pic.twitter.com/C6L3q1biXk — Northern Ireland Office (@NIOgov) September 6, 2018

She told the House of Commons: "While Assembly members continue to perform valuable constituency functions, it is clear that during any such interim period they will not be performing the full range of their legislative functions.

"I will take the steps necessary to reduce Assembly members salaries... the reduction will take place in two stages, commencing in November."

Members of the main political parties in the North met this week for the first time since talks collapsed in February.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney says he remains deeply concerned about the impasse.

In a statement today, he observed: "Today’s announcement further underlines the seriousness of the absence of the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland, and the urgent requirement for all with responsibilities to do everything in their power to get them operating again."