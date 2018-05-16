It has been confirmed that Pope Francis will visit a homeless centre in Dublin during his trip to Ireland later this year.

The pontiff will travel over for the World Meeting of Families on August 25th and 26th.

As well as a mass in Phoenix Park and events in Croke Park, Pope Francis will also visit the Capuchin Day Centre.

Brother Kevin Crowley, the centre's founder and CEO, confirmed they'll be hosting a papal visit on the first day of the Pope's stay in Ireland.

He said: "I think that's a huge, huge honour for the people in need, and for the homeless people.

"I'm not surprised... because everywhere [Pope Francis] went because he made a special effort to be involved with the poor. He's a man of great concern for the underprivileged."

Officials from Rome have already visited the centre to make preparations for the event.

The Pope's trip to Ireland will mark the first papal visit to Ireland since 1979.

