The Pope is to study a report into the Tuam mother and baby home given to him on his Irish visit

The two day trip was dominated by the issue of clerical sex abuse - with the Pontiff calling on the Irish people to forgive those in the church who covered it up.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone was one of the first to meet Pope Francis when he arrived in Ireland on Saturday - highlighting the controversy of the mother and baby home in Tuam.

The Pope told reporters on the papal flight to Rome last night that Ms Zappone told him about the discovery of mass graves of children - and that the church has something to do with it.

People gather to protest at the site of the former Tuam home for unmarried mothers in Galway, where a mass grave of around 800 babies has recently been uncovered | Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

He confirmed he has been sent a memo on the issue – but had yet to study it.

Yesterday the Pontiff acknowledged that senior members of the church kept quiet about child sexual abuse – calling on those at the mass in the Phoenix Park to forgive them.

During his 36 hour trip, the 81-year-old also meet with survivors of abuse, visited the Capuchin day centre for the homeless along with a brief visit to Knock Shrine where a reported 45,000 came out to see him.