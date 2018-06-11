The Pope's trip to Ireland is set to cost at least €20m.

Details of his itinerary have been confirmed today: which include a visit to Knock shrine in Mayo, Croke Park, the Capuchin Day Centre for the homeless and St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin.

It will also include a visit with the President at Áras an Uachtaráin.

The Pope's full itinerary | Source: Catholic Communications Office

Up to 600,000 people are also expected to attend a mass in the Phoenix Park on the last day of his two-day trip.

A major security operation is being rolled out, which will involve several Government agencies and the gardaí.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin says the cost is in line with other state events of this kind.

"I have been going with the figure of about €20m - when the pope himself has said he doesn't want extreme expense, and that the venues should be sober and fitting and reflecting that".

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin confirms details of @Pontifex trip in August which includes a trip to Knock Shrine, mass in Phoenix Park, a visit to St Mary’s Pro Cathedral & the Capachin Day Centre pic.twitter.com/qkeS0KMBOk — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) June 11, 2018

The Government's advising anyone attending the Knock shrine or Phoenix Park events to get a ticket, plan transport and prepare for a long journey.

A Government statement says: "You need a ticket for either event. You will not able to attend both, as they are on the same day.

"Register for your ticket now, get the ticket closer to the time".

"Decide how you will travel to your event in advance. Public or group transport, especially coaches, will be prioritised.

A comprehensive transport plan is to be published "in the coming weeks" - while a special travel ticket is going on sale soon for the Phoenix Park, that'll enable people to get around Dublin easily.

A special web page has been set up to offer information and advice on the visit.