A motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister will be considered by Sinn Féin early next week.

The party has threatened it before - without following through.

It comes as the number of homeless people in Ireland reached 9,891 in July - 19 more homeless people than there were in June.

The figures represents a decrease of 24 adults and an increase of 43 dependents.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane says they're still considering a no confidence vote in Minister Eoghan Murphy:

"I want the entire government gone this isn't about any individual minister because we've had that before. We can change minister and have some different Fine Gael Minister come in, it's not going to make any difference. I don't have confidence in a whole range of ministers in this government and what I want to see is the end of this government."