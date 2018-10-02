President Michael D Higgins has said allegations an allowance given to him by the State was used to top up the salary of an employee are simply not true.

There's been speculation about how the €317,000 a year fund is spent as it hasn't been audited.

The President says the money is used on garden parties and other functions held at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Michael D Higgins said he completely rejects suggestions that the allowance is being used for anything else.

He explained: "I found the suggestion that it was used for anything other than the act specified an absolutely outrageous suggestions.

"I saw one comment that I had used it to top up an employee's salary... [that is] just simply wrong, it is not true."

The President was speaking as he canvassed on Dublin's Grafton Street today as part of his re-election bid.