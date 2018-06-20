The price of a pint is going up.

Diageo plans to increase the price of all its beers by at least 4c.

The drinks company has written to all its customers - including publicans, wholesalers and retailers - to advise them of the changes to their price list.

The firm says this is due to the "rising costs in doing business in Ireland".

A file photo of a pint of Guinness | Image: RollingNews.ie

Diageo says: "This increase is in line with current inflation trends and it is necessary to ensure we can continue to make significant investments in our business and in the wider hospitality sector."

The move is likely to impact Guinness, Smithwicks, Hop House, Carlsberg and Budweiser both in pubs and through the off licence trade.

The 4c increase comes before VAT, which could see 6c added to the price of a pint.