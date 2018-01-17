A protest has been held outside Leinster House to highlight the amount of plastic that’s wasted in Ireland.

It’s estimated we throw away 500,000 coffee cups and 2.5 million plastic bottles every day.

The protest comes a day after the EU announced it wants all plastic packaging in Europe to be recyclable or reusable by 2030.

Today's demonstration was held to coincide with an Oireachtas Committee debate on a Waste Reduction Bill which has been proposed by the Greens.

Image: Stephanie Grogan

Party leader Eamon Ryan says that, among other measures, the bill proposes a system that would see consumers refunded for plastic bottles they bring for recycling.

Meanwhile, Oisin Coghlan from Friends of the Earth says plastic is destroying our environment: