The Referendum Commission's launched its campaign to supply information about the upcoming vote on the Eighth Amendment.

Voters will go to the polls on Friday May 25th on the proposal.

Article 40.3.3 of the Constitution, as interpreted by the Supreme Court, means that it is lawful for a pregnancy to be terminated only where the pregnancy poses a real and substantial risk to the life of the mother.

This includes a risk of suicide.

The proposal is to delete Article 40.3.3 and to insert in its place that: "Provision may be made by law for the regulation of termination of pregnancy".

A sample ballot paper | Image: Referendum Commission

But the commission points out: "You are not being asked in this referendum to vote on any particular law relating to the termination of pregnancy."

Part of the campaign will see a guidebook being distributed to 2.2 million homes across the country.

And here are our first printed guides to the referendum, hot off the presses. They have quite a journey to make yet before starting to arrive in all homes in early May pic.twitter.com/xAcVWzyOqg — ReferendumCommission (@RefCom_ie) April 17, 2018

Included in the booklet is information on the commission itself, the proposed change to the Constitution and the legal outcomes of both a Yes and No vote.