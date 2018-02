The Regency Hotel murder trial has been adjourned for three days as the court heard ‘unprecedented conundrums’ have arisen.

Patrick Hutch Junior of Champion’s Avenue in Dublin 1 denies murdering David Byrne at a boxing weigh in two years ago.

Mr Hutch’s barrister has said he will probably apply for the trial to be adjourned outright - meaning Patrick Hutch may face a retrial.