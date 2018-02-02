The Regency Hotel murder trial will continue after the Special Criminal Court allowed certain evidence to be admitted.

25-year-old Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue in Dublin denies murdering David Byrne at the hotel two years ago.

A photo was taken at the scene of the shooting which showed a man dressed as a woman.

Two gardai identified the man in the photo as Patrick Hutch but the Defence described this ID process as ‘sullied and tainted’.

But the Special Criminal Court is allowing the identification process to be admitted.

The trial will continue on Monday.