The remains of Irish man David Gavin have been recovered in Canada.

The 26-year-old from Co Mayo had been missing since last June after he got into difficulty after entering the water in British Columbia.

Several searches were carried out last summer before being stood down.

His local GAA club Breaffy tweeted to say: "It is great relief and a lot of sadness that David Gavins remains have been recovered from Kinbasket Lake".

Members of Mr Gavin's family were present when the body was recovered.

David had moved to Canada shortly before the incident, and was involved with the GAA community in Vancouver.