A renewed appeal for information has been launched in relation to a murder investigation in Cork.

Mikolaj Wilk - who is also known as Nick - was brutally killed in his home at The Bridge House, Maglin, Ballincollig on the 10th of June - his wife was also seriously injured in the attack.

Gardai are keen to speak to taxi and hackney drivers that were operating in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas on the night of the assault.

They particularly want to talk to a driver who picked up three women at a pub in the Wilton area through a booking on a Taxi app and drove to Waterfall, dropping two of the women along the way.



A number of people have already come forward with information and Gardai are appealing for anyone who can help further their investigations to contact them.