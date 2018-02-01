Nickelodeon fans can re-live their nineties youth.

The TV channel has launched a retro eyeshadow palette in the shape of a cassette tape.

It's decorated with TV characters like Rugrats, Ren and Stimpy and Hey Arnold who also inspired the shade names.

The palette is currently sold out but is expected to be re-stocked on Hot Topic.

Fans who did manage to get their hands on a palette have been sharing their thoughts on instagram: