Revenue is warning taxpayers about an email and text message scam.

The agency says the scammers ask for personal information or credit card details in connection with a supposed tax refund.

ESET Ireland has detailed the scam, saying the forged messages claim the receiver is "eligible to receive a refund of 265.48 GBP".

Image: ESET Ireland

Clicking the link in the email redirects them to sites displaying the 'https' email address - suggesting the site is secure.

However, it is in fact a phishing site that asks customers for identifying & financial information - including PPS number, password and payment card details - before redirecting them back to the genuine Revenue site.

In a statement, Revenue said: "Anyone who receives an email or text message purporting to be from Revenue and suspects it to be fraudulent or a scam should simply delete it. Anyone who is actually awaiting a tax refund should contact their local Revenue Office to check its status.

"Anyone who provided personal information in response to these fraudulent emails or text messages should contact their bank or credit card company immediately."