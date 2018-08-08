Russell Howard, David O'Doherty and Jason Byrne have all been announced for the comedy tent at this year's Electric Picnic

They'll be joined by Milton Jones, Alison Spittle and Joanne McNally, as well as a host of other acts.

** Just announced ** Here's a first look at our Comedy Tent line-up for 2018!

Other Irish favourites include David McSavage, Eric Lalor, Gearoid Farrelly and Fred Cooke.

While the MC for the comedy tent across the weekend will be Karl Spain.

The sold out festival takes place at the end of the month in Stradbally Co Laois