A Russian plane carrying 71 people has crashed near Moscow after vanishing from radar screens shortly after it left an airport in the Russian capital.

Fragments of the jet, operated by Saratov Airlines, were found in a snowy field about 40 kilometres from Domodedovo Airport.

An emergency services source has told a news agency there was "no chance" anyone could have survived.

It's understood it had 65 passengers on board, along with six crew members, and was flying to the city of Orsk.

The flight monitoring website Flight Radar 24 reported that the plane dropped rapidly before disappearing from radar.

The speed and altitude graph for flight #6W703 show a descent from 6200 feet to 3200 feet during the last minute before the ADS-B signal was lost about 20 km south-east of Domodedovo Airport.https://t.co/PNoxBssRTf pic.twitter.com/ppf5rD9k7E — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 11, 2018

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said it had sent crews to the crash site: