Ryanair's apologised after bad fog meant a journey from London Stansted to Greece which should have taken three hours ended up lasting nearly 24 for dozens of passengers.

The plane to Thessaloniki on Friday had to be diverted to Romania - with passengers being offered an 8 hour bus journey if they couldn't wait for another flight.

The decision angered many passengers, with eighty-nine refusing the airlines offer of a bus transfer.

The Greek government then got Aegean Airlines to help out.

They arrived in Thessaloniki around 5pm yesterday - nearly a full day after they set off.