There could be more trouble ahead for Ryanair.

Cabin crew could now engage in industrial action following the pilot’s decision to strike.

Dublin-based pilots are planning to strike for 24 hours next Thursday.

Now, there’s a chance cabin crew from across Europe could follow suit at some stage

They’ve issued bosses with a list of demands they want met on pay, annual leave and pensions.

They’re also angry they have to pay for water on the job, and say calling in sick is really difficult.

Ryanair cabin crew from across Europe have issued management with a series of demands they want met. They haven’t ruled out industrial action. #ryanair pic.twitter.com/1uRhPH30U9 — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) July 4, 2018

This campaign represents around 8,000 workers – and comes under the banner Cabin Crew United.

It will be up to each union in each country to decide if they’ll engage in industrial action or not if their demands aren’t met.

However, union official Oliver Richardson isn’t ruling it out, saying: "We are a federation. We don't call strike action... strike action is called by our affiliates.

"As a federation, would we support as best as we could those affiliates in taking that action? Of course we would."

This charter of demands will now be given to Ryanair bosses while passengers wait to see if their travel plans could be affected.