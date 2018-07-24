There’s more travel chaos for Ryanair passengers today.

It’s the third day of 24 hour strike action by around 100 of its Irish based pilots.

This industrial action centres on a long running dispute between Ryanair and around 100 Irish based pilots directly employed by the company – over seniority, base transfers and annual leave.

As a result the airline has cancelled 16 flights – affecting around two and a half thousand passengers – all of whom have been offered alternative flights or a refund.

Management and the unions have met twice in the last fortnight – however both sides have failed to reach a deal.

Yesterday Ryanair warned that the strikes could affect jobs and expansion plans in the coming months – something the trade union FORSA has described as ‘irresponsible’.

The union will meet again tomorrow to consider more industrial action.

Separately Ryanair has cancelled more than 600 flights across Europe tomorrow and Thursday because of a strike by Cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal and Spain.



