Food giant Heinz has decided against changing the name of its Salad Cream to Sandwich Cream.

It's after a storm of protest from fans - who made their outrage known in June when the company said it was considering a name change.

A survey carried out by the company found 87% of people wanted the Salad Cream brand to remain, and rejected the alternatives of fish finger sauce, chip sauce, and roast potato sauce.

It's not the first time Heinz has responded to complaints over salad cream. Plans to take the sauce off shelves in the 1990s were scrapped when customers complained.

You spoke. We listened. Today, we reveal the final decision on the name of one of the nation's most iconic condiments.




