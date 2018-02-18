At only 23, Saoirse Ronan is up for her fourth Bafta nomination later.

The actress has confirmed she'll wear black in support of the 'Time's Up' campaign and 'protecting children on set' at the BAFTA's later this evening.

A red carpet blackout is planned for the event.

Saoirse is in the running for her role in Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age delight Lady Bird, where she plays Christine McPherson.

The four time nominee says she thinks the 'blackout' gives the event a 'sense of purpose'.

Her first Bafta nomination was when she was 13 for her role in Atonement - she says it's important children are given special care and attention on set:

Here are some of the other Irish hopefuls representing the country tonight:

Daniel Day-Lewis is nominated for Best Actor for his role in 'Phantom Thread.'

Irish director Martin McDonagh's 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' is up for Best Film and Outstanding British Film.

McDonagh himself is nominated in the Director category.