Scientists have digitally reconstructed the face of a male skeleton found outside Trinity College during Luas Cross City works in 2014.

They believe he grew up in Dublin during the Tudor period and was aged between 25 and 35 when he died.

There was evidence he was from the poorer end of society as there were signs of malnourishment and manual labour.

He was extremely well preserved which allowed scientists to build a digital image of his face using soft tissue and skin samples.